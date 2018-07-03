CHICAGO (CBS) — A new report shows one out of four Chicago Public Schools failed a Blitz Inspection for cleanliness.

Out of 408 schools inspected, 306 passed. Schools will be deep-cleaned over the summer.

According to CPS Press Secretary Emily Bolton, the district has already addressed most of the serious concerns identified during the audits at each school and will continue to remedy issues until they are all addressed.

CPS says they will be hiring 200 additional custodians to deep-clean schools over the summer. 100 of those custodians will remain with the district for the new school year.

CPS says they are also assembling a Quality Assurance team tasked with complete oversight to ensure cleanliness and maintenance issues continue to improve.

Bolton says every school that failed the Blitz inspection will be given a corrective action plan mandating actions, structures, and timelines for improvement.

According to CPS, all schools will be in compliance by the beginning of the school year.

“Every CPS student deserves to attend a school that is clean and well maintained, and the district conducted blitz inspections at all schools to help identify and address all facilities that were not up to our standards. CPS is carrying out a multi-pronged plan to better support our schools in the new school year — including adding additional custodians, conducting monthly inspections to hold vendors accountable and transitioning all schools to a stronger facility services structure — and we are committed to working with school communities throughout the city to ensure all students have access to a high quality learning environment,” said Bolton.

Click here for a full list of school-by-school inspections.