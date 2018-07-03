CHICAGO (CBS)–An aquatic center with two indoor pools has opened at a West Side YMCA.

The McCormick YMCA opened the 13,000-square-foot aquatic this week to residents in Hermosa, Humboldt Park, Logan Square and Wicker Park.

Aside from the two main pools, the center has a lap pool, two multipurpose rooms, a family locker room and two unisex public restrooms.

A YMCA spokesperson said the aquatic center would potentially save lives by giving some low-income families access to swim lessons.

The USA Swimming Foundation estimates 64 percent of African American can’t swim; along with 45 percent of hispanic children and 40 percent of white children.

Children who swim with their family are nearly three times as likely to be good swimmers, the YMCA says.

Families will be able to take their kids to the YMCA for swim lessons all year-long.

The YMCA expects to provide about 1,200 swim lessons in the next year, said Denise Lam, executive vice president of the YMCA of Metro Chicago, in a press release.

The public can tour the aquatic center during open hours, from 6 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on weekdays and from 12 to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.