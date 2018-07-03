CHICAGO (CBS)–A 19-year-old with autism was reported missing July 3 from the city’s North Austin neighborhood.

Chicago Police Tuesday afternoon issued a missing person alert for Quinton Hunt, who was last seen at his residence today on the 1500 block of North Linder Avenue around noon, police said.

Hunt was last seen wearing a sleeveless orange jersey with a number on it and colorful swim trunks (pictured in the photo).

Police said he may be carrying two white plastic garbage bags containing clothes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Area North Special Victims Unit at 312-744-8266.