Rizzo, Schwarber Lead Cubs To 5-3 Victory Over TigersAnthony Rizzo drove in his second run of the game in the seventh inning to snap a tie, Kyle Schwarber followed with a solo homer in the eighth and the Chicago Cubs rebounded from an early three-run deficit to edge the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Tuesday for their fifth straight win.

Motorist Killed In Crash With CTA BusA motorist was killed Tuesday after striking a CTA bus on the 5100 block of South Western Avenue shortly before 2 p.m., Chicago Police said.

Yankees, Red Sox Battle For A.L. East Crown Will Be Fun To WatchThe Yankees and Red Sox seemed destined for another epic, late-season clash, as the race for the 2018 AL East crown is shaping up to be yet another amazing chapter in baseball's greatest rivalry.

Top 5 USA Sports MomentsFire up the grill, throw on your best red, white and blue clothing and let's hop in the time machine to celebrate some historic USA sports moments.

How Does Nathan's Famous Hot Dog-Eating Contest Actually Work?Here are the rules and strategies for Nathan's Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest on the 4th of July in Coney Island.

Blandino's Double Caps Reds' Rally To 5-3 Win Over White SoxAlex Blandino's double in the eighth inning completed the Cincinnati Reds' four-run rally for another comeback victory Monday night, 5-3 over the Chicago White Sox.