CHICAGO (CBS)—With a constant stream of vehicles whizzing by at highway speeds, Chicagoland’s busy expressways are no place for pedestrians.

But that’s not stopping a group of about 1,000 peace protesters who plan to take over the Dan Ryan expressway this weekend for a march led by Rev. Michael Pfleger of Saint Sabina and other community activists.

CBS 2’s Dorothy Tucker reports on Pfleger’s plans to lead the flock of protestors down the expressway from 79th Street north to 67th Street on Saturday morning.

It’s a bold move being criticized by police, but Pfleger says using the expressway will help garner more attention to the cause.

His plan is to use a vacant lot as a meeting spot before the group marches together toward the highway entrance ramp at 79th to and stop traffic starting at 10 a.m.

“When people keep ignoring you, you take it up a notch,” Pfleger said.

Speaking to protestors Tuesday, Pastor Gerald Dew of the Antioch Missionary Baptist Church defended the bold decision to march on the highway.

“We are not afraid to do what we need to do to bring attention to the senseless gun violence,” Dew said.

The protesters say their message has one target—politicians. They want to see lawmakers pursue more aggressive plans for gun control, while working to improve educational opportunities across the state and providing more jobs.

“When all these companies are coming into Chicago, why don’t we say, ‘here are 10 neighborhoods in need of jobs, hire the people if you want the tax credits,” Pfleger said.

State Police asked Pfleger to reconsider staging the protest on the Dan Ryan, issuing a warning in a press release that protestors will be arrested.

“I appeal to Father Pfleger—please reconsider this action,” said Leo Schmitz, director of the Illinois State Police. “We’re not looking to arrest people, but if people break the law we may have to arrest people.”

Despite concerns from state police, hundreds of people from churches, unions and community organizations vow to march on the Dan Ryan on Saturday.

Jesse Jackson voiced staunch resistance to the police appeal to stay off the expressway.

“We want state police and everybody trying to stop us to understand we deal with inequality every day in our cities,” he said.

Their bigger message was one of safety.

“The likelihood of injury, property damage and loss of life from this action is enormous and it threatens too many people,” Schmitz said.

Pam Bosley, who lost her son to gun violence, said police were missing the message.

“They’re talking more about us shutting down the expressway than they’re talking about us losing our babies,” Bosley said.

Protestors plan to have attorneys standing by to help anyone who is arrested.