CHICAGO (CBS)–Police in Evanston have arrested a man suspected of breaking into an in-home senior care agency and stealing a credit card and other items.

Brian Rowlett, 43, of Chicago, was charged with felony commercial burglary in connection with a March 3 burglary at Visiting Angels, a senior home care business on the 500 block of Davis Street in Evanston.

Police said he broke in and stole a television, a mirror, a credit card and a charger for a Kindle.

Rowlett’s DNA was found at the scene, police said.

When Evanston Police filed the charges June 28, he was being held in Cook County jail for an unrelated burglary in another town, police said.

Rowlett is being held on $50,000 bond for the Evanston burglary.

His next court date is July 23 at 9:30 a.m. at the Skokie Courthouse.