CHICAGO (CBS) — On one of the busiest road travel days of the year, the westbound Indiana Toll Road was shut down between Cline Avenue and Calumet.

As of 3:40 p.m. officials reported the right driving lane was opened about two hours after the rollover accident.

UPDATE: Driving lane now open. — Indiana Toll Road (@IndianaTollRoad) July 3, 2018

However, traffic was backed up for miles.

Use I-80/94 WB to detour around this crash. Also expect heavy EB traffic approaching the scene. @WBBMNewsradio https://t.co/x2lMZvUseH — WBBM Traffic (@WBBM780Traffic) July 3, 2018

Earlier, around lunchtime, an eastbound accident near Lake Station shut down traffic in the opposite direction as well.