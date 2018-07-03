CHICAGO (CBS)–A man charged with drug-induced homicide for selling heroin to a 26-year old from Naperville who died from a drug overdose will serve 18 years in prison.

A DuPage County Judge on Tuesday handed down the sentence to Kevin Liszka, 34, of Melrose Park. He allegedly sold heroin to a friend of Marcus Penton, who overdosed and died on Feb. 19, 2015.

That friend, Skyler Sabala, is serving seven years in prison after pleading on Oct. 4, 2016 to one charge of manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance.

Liszka was found guilty in March of drug-induced homicide, and was held in DuPage County jail awaiting sentencing.

Drug overdoses are prevalent in DuPage County, where state’s attorney Robert Berlin said 31 people have died as a result of an overdose so far in 2018.

“This case is yet another very sad reminder that we as a society are still facing a very dangerous and deadly opioid crisis,” Berlin said in a statement. “With this case and today’s sentencing, we are again sending the message to drug dealers that if you provide illegal drugs that lead to the death of another person, you will face a significant amount of time in the penitentiary.