CHICAGO (CBS) — Rev. Michael Pfleger and other community activists are standing firm on plans to lead a peace march along the Dan Ryan Expressway on Saturday, despite concerns from police that the march would put a strain on the department, and pull officers away from neighborhoods.

Pfleger, other clergy, community leaders, and young people have vowed to shut down the Dan Ryan at 79th Street on Saturday, to send a message against gun violence in Chicago.

Protest leaders said they are not backing down from that plan, despite threats by Illinois State Police to arrest anyone standing on the expressway.

“We will be shutting down the Dan Ryan Expressway so our elected officials and officials-to-be will hear our voices, because we have the solution to these problems, but we need them to be implemented. We are not just protesting without a plan. We have a group of youth leaders who want to have a meeting with Gov. Bruce Rauner, Mayor Rahm Emanuel, and all the candidates running in the upcoming election,” one protest organizer said Tuesday morning.

Protest organizers also said three survivors of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, planned to join Saturday’s march in Chicago.

Chicago police also have expressed concerns about the plans for the march, in particular the number of officers that would be needed to escort the marchers, pulling resources away from the same communities where gun violence is an issue.

“The problem with shutting down a major expressway is manpower-intensive. We may need up to 200, even more than 200 police officers to ensure the safety of these marchers,” First Deputy Supt. Anthony Riccio said last week. “The very thing that they’re trying to accomplish – stop violence and stop shootings – has the potential to actually escalate because we’re pulling police officers out of the neighborhoods where we need them in order to escort them, the protesters, down the expressway.”

Riccio said the department supports the idea of a peace march, but believes it would be better to hold it in the neighborhoods where shootings have become too common.

“Take this march into the communities where the violence is and show the people in the community that you have all of this support for peace and anti-violence,” Riccio said. “Pretty much anything other than the expressway would be a reasonable alternative.”