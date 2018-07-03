CHICAGO (CBS)–A registered sex offender from northwest suburban Elgin has been charged with multiple sex offenses after police said he exposed himself to four people under age 18 at a public pool on Monday and touched one person inappropriately.

Prosecutors in Kane County charged Jose T. Barboza-Lopez, with aggravated criminal sexual abuse, entering a public park as a sex offender, four counts of public indecency and two counts of battery.

The charges stem from an incident the state’s attorney’s office says allegedly occurred at Wing Park Family Aquatic Center in Elgin Monday. Barboza-Lopez allegedly exposed himself to multiple people and touched someone with his exposed genitalia. One of the victims is under age 13, police said.

Barboza-Lopez was banned from public park areas after being convicted in 2016 of sexually exploiting a 14-year-old.

He is also on probation for a 2016 burglary in Kane County, the state’s attorney said.

Elgin police were called to the pool around 5:45 p.m.

He appeared in court Tuesday, where a judge set bail at $50,000. His next court date is July 18.

His charges carry a maximum sentence of seven years in prison, the state’s attorney said.

The Illinois Sex Offender Registry lists his address as 720 Walnut Street.