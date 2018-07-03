CHICAGO (CBS) — A 68-year-old woman was caught in the crossfire of a shooting overnight in the West Englewood neighborhood.

Police said the woman was on the sidewalk near 62nd and Ashland shortly before midnight Monday night, when two groups of people got into an argument, and someone began shooting.

The woman suffered a gunshot wound to the back. She was taken to St. Bernard Hospital, and later transferred to Stroger Hospital, where her condition was stabilized.

No one else was wounded in the shooting.

No suspects were in custody early Tuesday. Area South detectives were investigating.