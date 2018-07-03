Fireworks burst above Lake Michigan along the shores of downtown Chicago, Illinois. (Photo credit: JEFF HAYNES/AFP/Getty Images)

CHICAGO (CBS) — Here is a list of fireworks shows around Chicago, celebrating the Fourth Of July. Much of this information comes courtesy of Fireworks in Illinois.

Antioch

Date: July 4, 2018 at 9:15 p.m.

Where: Williams Park Pavillion

874 Main St

in Antioch, Illinois 60002

Aurora

Where: RiverEdge Park

360 N Broadway St

Aurora , Illinois 60505 Bartlett

Where: South Stearns and South Bartlett Roads

Bartlett , Illinois 60103

Batavia

Where: Watch from Engstrom Park

326 Millview Drive

Batavia , Illinois 60510

Beecher

Where: Firemen’s Park

673 Penfield St

Beecher , Illinois 60401

Bensenville

Where: Redmond Recreational Complex

735 E. Jefferson

Bensenville , Illinois 60106

Bolingbrook

Where: Bolingbrook Golf Club

2001 Rodeo Drive

Bolingbrook , Illinois 60490

Buffalo Grove

Where: Rotary Green

260 N. Buffalo Grove Road

Buffalo Grove , Illinois

Chicago

Dates: Every Wednesday (9:30pm) and Saturday (10:15pm) from May 26 through September 1, 2018

Where: Navy Pier; best viewing from Dock Stage; 600 E Grand Ave

in Chicago, Illinois 60611

Deerfield

Where: Brickyards Park

Fountain View Drive

Deerfield , Illinois 60015

Downers Grove

Where: 75th St. and Lemont Rd.

Downers Grove, IL

Evanston

Where: Sheridan Rd & Church St

Evanston , Illinois 60201

Evergreen Park

Where: Duffy Park

9101 S. Ridgeway

Evergreen Park , Illinois 60805

Frankfort

Where: Main Park

200 S. Locust Street

Frankfort , Illinois

Glen Ellyn

Where: Lake Ellyn Park

645 Lenox Road

Glen Ellyn , Illinois 60137 Glencoe Where: Lakefront Park

55 Hazel Ave

Glencoe , Illinois 60022

Glenview

Where: Gallery Park

Patriot & Navy Blvd

Glenview , Illinois 60026

Hawthorn Woods Where: Community Park

42 Park View Lane

Hawthorn Woods , Illinois 60047

Highland Park

Where: Wolters Field

1080 Park Ave West

Highland Park , Illinois 60035

Itasca

Where: Hamilton Lakes

Park Blvd

Itasca , Illinois 60143

Joliet

Where: Memorial Stadium Park

3000 W Jefferson St

Joliet , Illinois 60435

Lake Zurich

Date:

Where: Paulus Park

200 S. Rand Road

Lake Zurich, Illinois 60047

Lemont

Where: Centennial Park

16028 127th St

Lemont , Illinois 60439

Libertyville

Date: July 4, 2018 at 9:30pm

Where: Butler Lake Park

835 W Winchester Rd.

Libertyville, IL 60048

McHenry

Date: Saturday, July 7, 2018 at dusk

Where: Petersen Park

4300 Petersen Park Road

McHenry, Illinois

Morton Grove

Where: Harrar Park

6250 Dempster

Morton Grove , Illinois 60053

Mount Prospect

Date: July 4, 2018 at 9:45pm and July 8, 2018 at Dusk

Where: Melas Park

1326 W. Central Road

Mount Prospect , Illinois 60056

Naperville

Date: July 4, 2018 at dusk

Where: Naperville Rib Fest

West Street Garden Plot parking lot

700 S West Street

Naperville, IL 60540

Oak Brook

Where: Polo Grounds off of 31st Street between Spring and York Roads

31st Street

Oak Brook , Illinois 60523

Oak Park

Date: July 4, 2018 at dusk

Where: Oak Park and River Forest High School

Near East Avenue and Lake Street

Oak Park, Illinois

Orland Park

Date: July 4, 2018 at 9:15 pm

Where: Centennial Park

15600 West Avenue

Orland Park, Illinois

Oswego

Date: July 4, 2018 at 9:30 pm

Rain date: July 5, 2018 at 9:30 pm

Where: Prairie Point Community Park

Prairie Point Elementary School grounds between Plainfield and Grove Roads

Oswego, Illinois

Palatine

Where: Community Park

Palatine , Illinois 60067

Palos Heights

Where: Memorial Park | Fireworks over Lake Katherine

76th Ave and College Drive

Palos Heights , Illinois 60466

Park Ridge

Where: Maine East High School

2601 West Dempster St

Park Ridge , Illinois 60068

Pingree Grove

Date: July 7, 2018

Where: Baseball Complex

1125 Wester Blvd.

Pingree Grove, IL 60140

Plainfield

Where: Plainfield Central High School

24120 W. Fort Beggs Dr.

Plainfield , Illinois 60544

Romeoville

Where: Village Park

900 W. Romeo Road

Romeoville , Illinois 60446

Roselle

Where: Lake Park High School West

500 West Bryn Mawr Ave

Roselle , Illinois 60172

Skokie

Where: Niles West High School

5701 Oakton St.

Skokie , Illinois 60076

South Holland

Date: July 4, 2018 at 9 pm

Where: Town Center Commons

161st and South Park Avenue

South Holland, Illinois

Streamwood

Date: July 4, 2018 at 9:30pm

Where: Dolphin Park on Park Blvd.

Streamwood, Illinois

Streator

Where: Streator Township High School football field

202 West Lincoln Ave

Streator , Illinois 61364

Tinley Park

Where: McCarthy Park

16801 W 80th Ave

Tinley Park , Illinois 60477

Vernon Hills

Where: Century Park

1001 Lakeview Pkwy

Vernon Hills , Illinois 60061

Wauconda

Where: Cook Park

700 N Main St

Wauconda , Illinois 60084

Wilmette

Where: Gillson Park

Sheridan Road and Michigan Avenue

Wilmette , Illinois 60091

Winnetka

Where: Duke Childs Field

1321 Willow Road

Winnetka , Illinois 60093

Woodridge

Where: 75th Street and Lemont Road

Woodridge, IL 60517

Woodstock