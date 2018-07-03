CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police say a 30-year-old woman was walking out of a store with a toddler when a woman grabbed her personal property out of her hand and ran away.

Officers say the suspect knocked over a three-year-old boy that was with the victim. The robbery happened outside the Nike Factory store located at 85th and South Cottage Grove around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Police were able to track the victim’s property to the 5500 block of South Michigan.

Police are still investigating.

