CHICAGO (CBS) — Nearly 100,000 people flocked to Navy Pier to watch the fireworks display for the Fourth of July, while hundreds of others flocked to local beaches.

CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross reports people wishing to watch the fireworks at Clark Street Beach in Evanston got to the beach at 9 a.m.

Hours later, they say the show was worth it, but the sights and sounds of family were worth even more.

The cascading music, the songs stirring souls, and house rhythms filled 31st Street beach Wednesday.

“We got ribs and dogs, heat, meat, and the beat,” said Gwendolyn Evans, celebrating with a family barbeque.

Ryan Young values burgers on the grill and the peaceful time with friends and family.

“Everyone out here, it’s non-violent. You have CPD patrolling,” said Young.

The lake offers a cool breeze that Gwendolyn Evans says is a reason to celebrate.

“Family and freedom,” she said. “I had many family members that served in the armed forces. They returned home so that means a lot because I probably wouldn’t be here.”

Hundreds of fireworks were launched Wednesday night. The show lasted about 25 minutes, but the family memories created will last much longer.