CHICAGO (CBS) — A standoff in South Elgin has left a suspect shot and killed and three officers injured.

Lots of investigators are still on the scene, trying to figure out the timeline of what happened.

Police said three officers were shot during a SWAT situation with the suspect. They were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

A fourth officer was also taken to the hospital for observation.

It began when officers responded to a call for shots fired Tuesday night at a condo building near Woodridge and South La Fox Street.

Officers got to the scene and were confronted by a man with a shotgun. He fired at officers but authorities said the officers did not shoot back.

The suspect was in one of the units with a shotgun and a rifle with a scope.

About four hours into the negotiations. police said the suspect came out and began shooting at officers again and that’s when police fired back, shooting and killing him.

“It’s a very trying situation and the officer that has to deal with that,” said South Elgin Police Sergeant Michael Doty. “Thankfully the training paid off and they did very well.”