CHICAGO (CBS) — An overnight fire caused significant damage to a Franklin Park ice arena.

Authorities said it may have been caused by fireworks set off in the neighborhood.

The flames also ripped through two garages near the rink by 25th and Addison. For now, people living nearby are in the dark.

“The electricity has been knocked out for the neighboring homes,” said Lieutenant Nick Steker of the Franklin Park Fire Department.

No one was hurt and no one had to leave their home.

The ice arena is expected to be closed for some time to deal with the damage.