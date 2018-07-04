CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s the perfect weather for a parade and the Chicago area has plenty of them with bands, politicians, families and fun.

CBS 2’s Mike Puccinelli has more from west suburban Riverside.

People started early in this west suburban village with a 5K run followed by the annual march through town.

The Riverside High School marching band stops to perform in the village’s annual Independence Day parade.

Other attractions: Shriners going for a magic carpet ride, gymnasts and dancers showing off their best moves and Boy Scouts walking down long common road while showering the street with candy.

Not surprisingly was eagerly snapped up by youngsters lining the parade route.

But for adults Independence Day is about those types of activities and much much more.

“I think back to what I said in Gettysburg, we are a nation conceived in liberty and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal,” said Kevin Wood who was portraying Abraham Lincoln.

“America is home of the free,” said parade watcher Michael Aieta. “We celebrate our freedom and we appreciate those who are protecting our freedoms.”

“Just to be proud to live in this country. You get to say what you want, do what you want. Free speech, free religion, I mean what wouldn’t you love about being American,” said Louann Bernal of Riverside.

Riverside resident Michelle Martinez added “it means everything because I was born here, I was raised here and I have all the liberties I can reach for. Other people don’t have that.”

Gubernatorial candidate J.B. Pritzker was also at the parade, handing out fans emblazoned with his name and wishing people a happy Fourth of July.