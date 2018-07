CHICAGO (CBS) — The Village of Brookfield is celebrating 125 years on Wednesday.

The city will pay tribute to its historic past during its Fourth of July parade.

The grand marshal, 92-year-old Mary Phillips, has a very special connection to the village.

According to the Riverside-Brookfield Landmark, she’s lived in the same house since birth.

After the parade there will be a party with food, music and games for the kids.