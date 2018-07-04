CHICAGO (CBS) — North Avenue Beach was packed Wednesday as beach-goers flocked to the lake to escape the heat and humidity.

CBS 2’s Dorothy Tucker reports as far as the eye can see, scores of bodies were sunbathing at the beach this Fourth of July, most soaking up the sun, while others blocking it as much as they could.

Temperatures topping 90 degrees did not stop the brave from playing beach volleyball.

Meanwhile police ordered drivers near North Avenue to move their cars. Police say they towed dozens of vehicles that were illegally parked along Lake Shore Drive.

Many cars near Foster Beach were issued parking tickets.

The lakefront was so packed, police had to block off beach-area exits.

Police say they are steering all incoming traffic to the lakefront away via Montrose, Wilson, and Lawrence due to full parking lots. Only people with boat passes will be allowed through. No word on when it will re-open for cars.