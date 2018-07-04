CHICAGO (CBS) — Officers in Chicago’s Austin neighborhood said they were forced to fire when a man was shooting at them.

It’s the third police-involved shooting in less than 30 hours.

CBS 2’s Mike Puccinelli has the story.

Shots rang out around 2:40 Wednesday morning. Police said they were in the area when they spotted a person with a gun. That lead to a foot chase during which police said the 21-year-old suspect fired at police.

At least one officer fired back but no one was hit. Two weapons were recovered. Three people including two police officers were taken to hospitals.

All are in good condition. The 21-year-old suspect is in custody.

Shots were also fired by police Tuesday night on Fulton Street in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

In that case, authorities said they were confronted by an armed 33-year-old man. According to CPD an officer was forced to shoot, striking the man who was later pronounced dead.

A gun was recovered at that scene.

The holiday week violence comes as 1,000 extra officers are on duty saturating especially dangerous neighborhoods.

On Monday there was another police involved shooting. It happened at 79th and Yates. That’s when police said an officer was confronted by an armed teenager and was forced to shoot.

That 17-year-old was in stable condition in the hospital.

The officer involved in that incident is on administrative leave for 30 days pending the outcome of that investigation.