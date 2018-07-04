  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — An annual contest brought a world record, but not before confusion.

Joey Chestnut walked away as the winner of this year’s “Nathan’s Famous July Fourth Hot Dog Eating Contest”.

However, during the 10-minute chow-fest, judges were apparently not counting from the plates given to the eaters, which led to a scoring error for the top two finishers.

It took a video review to reveal the winner’s real tally.

The contest announcer, George Shea, said, “Joey Chestnut, as certified by Brooklyn DA Eric Gonzalez, a new world record, 74 Nathan’s famous hot dogs and buns!”

Organizers for the contest say new judges will be used next year.