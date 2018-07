CHICAGO (CBS) — While there are no credible threats for this Fourth of July, Chicago police said there will be a large presence of officers at Navy Pier and other big events taking place in Chicago.

Fireworks get underway at 9:30 p.m. at Navy Pier. If you’re going, plan to get there early.

That’s because the gates will close once Navy Pier reaches capacity.

Additional officers on foot and bike patrol will also be out along the lakefront.