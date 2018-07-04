CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago’s Father Michael Pfleger insists that despite threats of arrests, he still plans to shut down the Dan Ryan Expressway on Saturday.

“We are going to continue to take it up a notch until we get responses,” said Pfleger. “And if people are inconvenienced, well a lot of people are inconvenienced last night when they got shot and when they got killed.”

Pfleger, other clergy, community leaders and young people said they’ll walk down the ramp on 79th Street blocking traffic and will make their way up to 67th Street.

Illinois State Police said the likelihood of property damage, injury and loss of life is enormous.

“I appeal to the good citizens of these organizations who wish to protest. Please reconsider this action,” said Leo Schmitz of the Illinois Police Department.

The shutdown is scheduled to begin Saturday at 10:00 a.m.