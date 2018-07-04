CHICAGO (CBS) — Navy Pier welcomed nearly 100,000 people for Wednesday night’s Independence Day fireworks show.

CBS 2’s Lauren Victory reports the fireworks ended, but it will take a while for the huge crowd to make it out of the pier and to their cars and trains.

The fireworks display lasted 15 minutes. Amid the booms and the bangs, the synchronized Independence Day show above Lake Michigan drawing tens of thousands of spectators.

“It’s just hot,” said Tiffany Parker, who attended the Navy Pier fireworks display.

Many people arrived about six to eight hours early, waiting in the 90-degree weather to secure a spot before the pier reached capacity.

The Rodriguez family says they did not take any chances because they love fireworks.

“I’m very happy!” exclaimed Jesus Rodriguez, visiting from Puerto Rico.

Jesus and his wife escaped Hurricane Maria stress and flew in from Puerto Rico specifically to celebrate the 4th of July at Navy Pier.

Glenda Rodriguez said, “There’s still approximately 8,000 people that don’t have power, so this truly is a break for them.”

Others unwound by boat and beverage. The boardwalk was covered in red, white, and blue.

Organizers say 2,000 shells with 300 different effects went off Wednesday night during the fireworks show.

Navy Pier issued a press release around 8:30 p.m. saying they closed their gates due to maximum capacity.