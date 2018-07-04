CHICAGO (CBS) — Fire officials received a report of a fire at a Westmont apartment building on Ogden and Cass.
Fire officials say the flames began around 6:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of North Cass Avenue. The fire department observed smoke and fire coming from the second floor of a three-story, 30-unit apartment building.
Firefighters rescued one person who was transported to a local hospital.
One firefighter suffered a minor injury.
Fire officials say they rescued several animals, including birds and cats.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
VIDEO: Flames shooting from apartment building on Ogden & Cass in Westmont.
Neighbor who shot video says he saw roof collapse. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/JxCZM2XS28
— Audrina Bigos (@AudrinaBigos) July 5, 2018
The fire department says the fire put out the fire by 7:50 p.m.
The fire is under investigation.
This is a developing story.