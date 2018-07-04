CHICAGO (CBS) — Fire officials received a report of a fire at a Westmont apartment building on Ogden and Cass.

Fire officials say the flames began around 6:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of North Cass Avenue. The fire department observed smoke and fire coming from the second floor of a three-story, 30-unit apartment building.

Firefighters rescued one person who was transported to a local hospital.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury.

Fire officials say they rescued several animals, including birds and cats.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

VIDEO: Flames shooting from apartment building on Ogden & Cass in Westmont.

Neighbor who shot video says he saw roof collapse. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/JxCZM2XS28

— Audrina Bigos (@AudrinaBigos) July 5, 2018

The fire department says the fire put out the fire by 7:50 p.m.

The fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story.