CHICAGO (CBS) — A SWAT situation in the southwest suburbs ends with three officers injured and the suspect shot and killed.

CBS 2’s Vi Nguyen has the latest developments from South Elgin.

Police say two of the three officers shot Wednesday morning have been treated and released from the hospital. Investigators have been on the scene for about 12 hours.

The night began with a call for shots fired at a condo building at Woodridge Circle near La Fox.

When officers from the South Elgin Police Department got there, they said 52-year-old Frank Dripps confronted officers with a shotgun.

“As the officers got out of their vehicles they were encountered with gunfire,” said Sergeant Mike Doty of the South Elgin Police Department.

Two SWAT teams and officers from 11 different agencies responded and tried to negotiate with Dripps to get him to surrender peacefully.

“He initially told officers that if they came near him he would shoot them,” said Doty.

Four hours into the negotiations, police said Dripps came out and fired shots again at officers.

This time officers shot back and killed him. It happened in the stairwell of the building.

“We saw the dead body on the floor,” said Maria Morales who lives a couple of buildings over and had to evacuate as a precaution.

“SWAT cops all over you know hitting our doors very hard. SWAT told me you have seconds to get out of here,” said Morales.

Officers had no history with Dripps up until Tuesday night. Police said he lived in the building and no one else was inside.

“At this time we don’t know why it has happened,” said Doty.

Police recovered a shot gun and rifle at the scene. The officers injured are part of the Kane County SWAT team from three different agencies: Geneva, Hanover Park and Kane County Sheriff’s Office.