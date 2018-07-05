CHICAGO (CBS)–The family of an Aurora girl kidnapped by her mother a year ago is asking the public to help find her.

Kayla Unbehaun. 10, disappeared with her mother Heather on July 5, 2017 after they failed to return after a camping trip.

A court arrangement gave her father, Ryan Iserka, full custody of Kayla due to Heather’s failure to follow previous court orders related to custody disputes, he said.

“We had gone to court and made agreements for how we’d follow an order and she couldn’t follow that,” Iserka said in a video posted by The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. “She had repeatedly not followed what it said.”

A judge gave him full custody in early 2017, and Heather was allowed supervised visits.

Iserka arrived to pick up his daughter July 5 and was told Unbehaun hadn’t returned from the trip.

She has ties to the metro Atlanta area, and authorities said she could be living “in plain sight” in the small town of Athens.

A felony warrant for kidnapping was issued for her on July 29, 2017.

Kayla’s dad is trying to stay positive.

“There are a lot of people that love her, and everyone wants to see her and spend time with her,” Iserka said. “I don’t want to take her mother away from her–I want her to grow up happy and have a life with everyone who loves her.”