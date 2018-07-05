CHICAGO (CBS)–Chicago Fire player Johan Kappelhof was injured in a rollover accident Thursday morning near the 5900 block of Harlem Avenue.

The Dutch soccer player, who joined the Fire in 2016, was taken to the hospital with injuries described by his teammates as non-life-threatening.

“It’s obviously sad, but we heard that he’s good and it’s not life threatening,” Mo Adams said after Thursday’s practice. “He should be coming back soon.”

Kappelhoff was in the wrong place at the wrong time this morning.

Two men in a U-Haul truck struck his vehicle around 9:20 a.m. before crashing into a second car and leading police on a foot chase.

One of the suspects got out of the truck at the crash scene and the other man drove the truck onto the Stevenson Expressway.

The truck broke down on the highway and the suspect started running away from police on foot. The other man tried to jump into a nearby canal.

Both suspects were apprehended and placed into police custody.