CHICAGO (CBS) — Heated words between a driver and a bicyclist ended with a vicious attack in Chicago’s West Town neighborhood.

Surveillance video shows a woman getting yanked off her bicycle by her hair and punched in the face by another woman.

Police say it started when the cyclist got into an argument with the woman as she drove by.

The driver threw something at the cyclist, then got out of her car and attacked the 53-year-old victim before driving off.

The cyclist was not seriously hurt.