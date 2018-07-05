CHICAGO (CBS)–A body recovered from the Fox River Thursday afternoon is believed to be the man who disappeared in the water Wednesday night during the Grand Victoria Casino’s fireworks show in Elgin, officials said.

The man has not yet been identified by the Kane County Coroner’s office, but he is in his 40’s, officials said.

The man was found at about 1:30 p.m. a couple of yards south of the National Street Bridge, Elgin Fire officials said.

He disappeared into the water near the Lake Street boat launch about 10:25 p.m. and bystanders called for help when he did not resurface.