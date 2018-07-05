(CBS) — One family in southwest Houston had four reasons to celebrate this Fourth of July.

Linda and Thomas Agi welcomed home their newborn quadruplets Wednesday, four weeks after they were born, CBS Houston affiliate KHOU reports.

The three girls and one boy were born at Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital on June 1.

Two of the babies weighed less than four pounds each at birth, and the two others weighed less than three pounds each, the hospital said.

They spent the past four weeks in the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit, growing and gaining their strength.

To celebrate their homecoming, the hospital decked out the newborns in a patriotic way: wrapped in red, white and blue swaddles.

This July 4th, Linda and Thomas welcomed home newborn quadruplets from the NICU just four weeks after they made their world debut. Read their story: https://t.co/QDfM1cRz5b. pic.twitter.com/EW2iKXWDnK — Memorial Hermann (@memorialhermann) July 4, 2018

Dr. Rachna Bhala, an OB-GYN at the hospital, said on the hospital’s website that she could not have asked for a better experience for a high-risk pregnancy patient. “And for the quadruplets, the care by the entire NICU team was exceptional,” she said. The quads’ mother, Linda, thanked the hospital for their care. “I am thrilled to be a new, first-time mom and happy to have all four of our babies home from the hospital,” she said.

