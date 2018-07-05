CHICAGO (CBS) — Dive teams planned to return to the Fox River near the Grand Victoria Riverboat Casino in Elgin on Thursday, to resume searching for a man who disappeared in the water on Wednesday.

The Elgin Fire Department said witnesses saw a man wade into the river around 10:30 p.m., and slip under the surface of the swift-moving water. The man, who appeared to be about 40, did not resurface.

A fire boat and divers already operating nearby for the local July 4th fireworks show began searching the water within minutes, but did not find anyone Thursday night.

“At no time did they ever see or hear anyone in distress in the river,” the Elgin Fire Department said in a statement.

Additional rescue crews were brought in from neighboring suburbs, and the search continued until about 3 a.m., when it was suspended due to safety concerns.

Crews planned to resume the search Thursday morning.