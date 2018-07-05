CHICAGO (CBS) — An 11-year-old girl knew exactly what to do when she saw her neighbor’s home on fire early Thursday.

She not only told her mom, but then she called 911.

“I heard someone on the phone, ‘Oh my God, the house is on fire,’ and I’m like ‘What?’ and then I looked out my window, and I see flames and smoke,” Taylor Williams said. “Next thing you know, I’m like, ‘Mom, mom. The house is on fire.’ And she’s like, ‘Whose house is on fire?’ I’m like, ‘the neighbors.’”

Firefighters from several suburbs were called in to help put out the fire on the 3800 block of Janis Drive shortly after midnight.

Taylor said she watched as her father ran into the neighbor’s house, and helped them push a van out of the garage.

“I was like, ‘Dad, get out of there. You don’t know what’s going to happen.’ I was screaming, and I was like, ‘Don’t care about the van. Call insurance. You could pay for another one,’” she said.

Everyone got out safely. It was not immediately clear what started the fire.