CHICAGO (CBS) — Due to thunderstorms Wednesday night, several area Fourth of July fireworks displays have been postponed to Thursday and Friday.

Fireworks are planned for tonight at Naperville Ribfest for 10 p.m. following Pitbull’s performance.

The Village of New Lenox cancelled their fireworks display for July 4th and 5th due to inclement weather. According to the Village’s Facebook page, new date will be announced shortly.

The Joliet Park District says fireworks for Thursday night at ATI Field at Joliet Memorial Stadium have been rescheduled to Thursday night at 9:15 p.m. The Park District posted on Facebook that the fireworks display may be postponed again due to inclement weather. They will post on their Facebook page with updates.

The Village of Orland Park Fireworks Show has been rescheduled to Friday, July 6 at 9 p.m. at Centennial Park.

Rain-date fireworks are scheduled for 9:30 p.m. tonight, Thursday, July 5 for the Village of Oswego. Staff says they are monitoring weather, with some scattered storms expected this afternoon, but clearing later, with only a small probability of storms in the evening. According to the Village’s Facebook page, in the event that the weather decides not to cooperate again, they will post the cancellation date on Facebook and on the Village’s website.

Yorkville postponed their fireworks show to July 14th at 9:30 p.m.