NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say a Fourth of July protester who held police at bay for hours after she climbed the base of the Statue of Liberty, causing an evacuation, will face a judge in New York.

A federal official says the woman told police she was protesting the separation of immigrant children from parents who cross the U.S.-Mexico border illegally.

A court appearance is expected sometime Thursday.

The official identifies the woman as Therese Okoumou.

The official wasn’t authorized to discuss it and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

A message left at a possible phone number for the defendant hasn’t been returned.

A group that organized a protest at the statue earlier Wednesday says she also took part in unfurling a banner at the statue’s pedestal.

Rise and Resist is at the Statue of Liberty demanding Trump and the GOP #AbolishICE, reunite families now, halt deportations, and end detention as a deterrent. #EndFamilySeparation #AbolishCBP #FreeOurFuture #HereToStay pic.twitter.com/panS03KTFe — Rise and Resist (@riseandresistny) July 4, 2018

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

RELATED: Woman In Custody After Climbing Onto Statue Of Liberty Pedestal