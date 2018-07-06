(CBS) — Anthony Bourdain, the late celebrity chef and host of CNN’s “Parts Unknown,” left most of his $1.2 million estate to his 11-year-old daughter, Ariane, court papers revealed.

The TV personality was found dead in his hotel room in June while he was in France working on his series about culinary traditions around the world.

Bourdain was 61.

Officials said his death was a suicide.

The New York Daily News, Page Six and USA Today report that according to Manhattan Surrogate’s Court documents filed Thursday, Bourdain’s estate includes $425,000 in savings and cash, $35,000 in brokerage money, $250,000 in personal property and $500,000 in “intangible property including royalties and residuals.”

Bourdain reportedly listed his estranged wife, Ottavia Busia-Bourdain, as the executor of his estate and left her with all his “personal and household effects,” including cars and frequent flier miles, to use “in accordance with what (she) believes to have been my wishes.”

Bourdain reportedly had a mortgage worth $1.1 million for an unspecified property.

The court will choose a guardian for Bourdain’s daughter to “safeguard” her inheritance, per the Daily News, which also reported that if Ariane had died before Bourdain, her nanny, Myra Quizon, would have received the money initially intended for his daughter.

CNN said Bourdain was found unresponsive by his friend and fellow chef Eric Ripert near the French city of Strasbourg, where he was filming an upcoming segment for his popular series “Parts Unknown.”

“Anthony was a dear friend,” Ripert said in a statement to CBS News in June. “He was an exceptional human being, so inspiring and generous. One of the great storytellers of our time who connected with so many. I wish him peace. My love and prayers are with his family, friends and loved ones.”

Bourdain’s girlfriend, actress Asia Argento, said in a statement posted to Twitter that she was “beyond devastated” by his loss. “Anthony gave all of himself in everything that he did,” she wrote. “His brilliant, fearless spirit touched and inspired so many, and his generosity knew no bounds.”

Bourdain achieved celebrity status after the publication in 2000 of his best-selling book “Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly.”

The book created a sensation by combining frank details of his life and career with behind-the-scenes observations on the culinary industry.

It was a rare crossover — a book intended for professional cooks that had enormous mass appeal.

Bourdain went on to achieve widespread fame thanks to his television series “Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations” on the Travel Channel and later CNN’s “Parts Unknown.”