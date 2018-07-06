TORONTO — Canadian police say someone has been arrested and charged in connection with an April bus crash involving a junior hockey team. Royal Canadian Mounted Police did not immediately release the person’s name on Friday.

The crash occurred when a bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos hockey team collided with a semi-trailer in Saskatchewan on April 6.

Sixteen people were killed and 13 others were injured.

The Broncos were on their way to a crucial playoff game against the Nipawin Hawks when the accident occurred.

Police said the uninjured truck driver was initially detained but later released and provided with mental health assistance.

Ryan Straschnitzki, 18, survived the crash but was paralyzed from the chest down. In April, his parents, Tom and Michelle, said his thoughts are still with his friends.

“His main thought when he was lying on the road looking at everybody and he couldn’t move. He said he wanted to help and he couldn’t move,” Michelle told CBS News.

