CHICAGO (CBS)–Intermittent lane closures at Congress Parkway and I-290 are expected to cause some traffic delays over the weekend.

The Illinois Department of Transportation said Friday the closures are necessary to perform routine bridge inspections on Congress Parkway over the Chicago River.

Beginning at 5:30 a.m. Sunday, inbound Congress Parkway will be reduced to one lane between the Kennedy Expressway (Interstate 90/94) and Wells Street. All lanes are expected to reopen by 9:30 a.m.

“Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area,” IDOT said in a statement. “Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.”