CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Public Schools officials on Friday will announce a $1 billion capital investment in an effort to modernize schools and offer universal preschool.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel, CPS Chief Executive Officer Janice Jackson, and others will announce details of the program Friday at two events on the South and West sides.

The total CPS budget for the 2018-19 school year comes to more than $3 billion.

The mayor’s office said that includes nearly $1 billion to fund new schools, new annexes, and maintenance at existing schools.

Other goals include expanding full-day preschool to an additional 3,700 children, providing International Baccalaureate, STEM, Classical, and Magnet school programs to 5,000 more students, launching a new 4-year plan to provide state-of-the-art digital devices at all schools, rehabbing athletic facilities at 30 schools, and upgrading security and cameras at 50 schools.

A recent change in the state’s funding formula for public schools helped generate the additional revenue for CPS.