CHICAGO (CBS)–Street festival season is going just as strong as the string of mainly cloud-free, hot summer days Chicago has been enjoying as of late.

Here’s what’s going on in Chicago this weekend, July 6-8.

Live In Lincoln Park

The second annual Live in Lincoln Park will bring together some of the best names in indie rock, jam band and funk music, alongside vendors from the local community. Live in Lincoln Park is located at the corner of Stockton and LaSalle Drive,

Festival Of Life

Celebrate 50 years of reggae music and honor Chicago’s founder Jean Baptiste Pointe DuSable at the 26th International Festival of Life Friday through Sunday at Union Park. Organizers say the festival unites and brings people and nations together through music and culture.

The festival starts at noon each day and features food, arts and crafts and games. More than 50 music acts will perform over the weekend on two stages.

West Fest

This three-day street festival in West Town between Wood Street and Damen Avenue at Chicago Avenue kicks off with performances from local hip-hop artists Joey Purp, Sen Morimoto and oddCouple. Look out for additional sets from Kevin Morby, the Make-Up and Ohmme.

Millenium Arts Festival

Head to Lake Street and Michigan Avenue to check out more than 100 artists exhibit and sell paintings, ceramics, jewelry, photography and furniture at this downtown art fair.

Navy Pier Water Colors Jazz Series

Navy Pier’s Water Colors jazz series brings a series of free concerts to Polk Bros Park, where guests can enjoy 90-minute sets from the Chicago Jazz Orchestra, Marquis Hill and more set against the waters of Lake Michigan.

Chosen Few DJs Music Festival at Jackson Park

Local house music legend, the “Chosen Few DJs” throw the group’s annual picnic and concerts in Jackson Park, with support from the Basement Boys, remix artist Ralphi Rosario and local singer Sheree Hicks.