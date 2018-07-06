CHICAGO (CBS) — Despite the high waves along Lake Michigan Friday, this weekend is expected to be among one of the best of the summer in terms of weather conditions.

CBS 2’s Vi Nguyen reports the weather was perfect Friday as the breeze cooled off many attendees of West Fest, one of the many festivals happening around Chicago this weekend.

Organizers for many of the festivals this weekend say they’re expecting record turnouts because of the nice weather forecasted.

On the city’s West side at Union Park, celebration has already begun at the 26th annual International Fest of Life. The three-day festival kicked off Friday, giving people a chance to experience the African and Caribbean culture and heritage.

Deon Lopez said the weather is perfect.

“For me it feels like I’m under the palm trees in Jamaica, so I want everyone to come out to 80 degree weather,” Lopez stated.

From one festival to another, the weather today was nothing compared to the excessive heat last weekend.

James MacArthur Cole is showcasing his work at the Millennium Art Festival in the Loop, attracting people near and far.

Cole said, “We’ve been having some hot weather for a lot of the art festivals this year, 90 degrees and up, which is hard for the artist because we’re out here all day. It’s hard, but today is great!”

Sarah Thevenin and Darnell Davis made the trip from Indianapolis.

“We just kinda took the train up and we decided to wander. We saw the art fair and decided ‘let’s go wander around the art fair!’” said Thevenin. “It was so hot, I feel like I’ve been hibernating this summer, which is terrible because I’m an outdoors person.”

For others, the weather was perfect along the lake at Museum Campus.

“It’s beautiful,” said Jeff Yates, “I mean, its God’s air conditioning seeing the breeze off the lake and feel the cool weather, even compared to two days ago where it was 97 degrees. This is wonderful.”

West Fest is located in Chicago’s West Town community on Chicago Avenue between Damen Avenue and Wood Street (1800W – 2000@ Chicago Ave.) The fest is open until 10 p.m. Friday night. It is open Saturday, July 7th and Sunday, July 8th from 12 p.m.-10 p.m.

The Irish American Heritage Festival is located at 4626 N. Knox Avenue and is open Friday from 6 p.m. – midnight, Saturday noon-midnight, and Sunday noon- 11 p.m.

Millennium Art Festival is located at Lake Street and Michigan Avenue. The fest is open Friday from 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.