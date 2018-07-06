CHICAGO (CBS) — Three teenage boys were shot Thursday night in the Homan Square neighborhood.

Police said the boys were standing outside near Lexington Street and Lawndale Avenue around 9:40 p.m., when a vehicle pulled up and someone began shooting.

A 14-year-old boy was shot in the leg, and was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition. A 15-year-old boy was shot in the back, and also was taken to Stroger in serious condition. Another 15-year-old boy was shot in the foot, and was taken to Stroger in good condition.

No one was in custody Friday morning. Area North detectives were investigating.