CHICAGO (CBS) — A Joliet man was arrested early Wednesday, after allegedly using his baby as a human shield when police showed up at a July 4th party to arrest him for beating his girlfriend.

Police said, around 3 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a domestic battery complaint at a July 4th party in the 200 block of Comstock.

A woman told police her boyfriend punched and kicked her in front of their baby after getting drunk at the party. She also told officers she had left the party, out of fear for her safety, but her boyfriend still had the baby.

When officers went to the party to arrest the boyfriend, he allegedly threatened them and used the baby as a shield to avoid being taken into custody. Police said a relative eventually grabbed the baby from the boyfriend, who was arrested.

While police were arresting the boyfriend, two of his relatives tried to stop them, including a woman who started hitting an officer in the head while still holding the baby. After another relative took the baby away, that woman was arrested, along with a second woman who had hit an officer in the head.

The boyfriend, 22-year-old Daniel Huerta, was charged with domestic battery, mob action, endangering the life of a child, and resisting a police officer.

Geraldina Ortiz, 33, was charged with aggravated battery to a police officer, resisting a police officer, mob action, and endangering the life of a child.

Maria Ortiz, 43, was charged with aggravated battery to a police officer, and mob action.

All three were released from the Will County Jail early Friday morning after posting bail. Huerta’s bond had been set at $10,000. Bond for both Ortizes was set at $25,000.