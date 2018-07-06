  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — It was a scary evening for one couple after their Lamborghini landed underneath another car on their way to dinner. The couple says the crash happened after they were hit by another car in the West Loop.

The driver said instead of hitting the brake, he hit the acceleration and that is when they ended up underneath another car.

The passengers of the Lamborghini walked away without any injuries, but they were very shaken up about the accident.

“The gas started leaking and we were just afraid the car could catch fire,” said Dmitry Richie. “There’s no way for me to fix it.”

The couple said Monday they will be shopping for a new car.