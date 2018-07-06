(CBS) — Family and friends of Philando Castile, a black man who was shot several times and killed by police during a traffic stop in Minnesota, were united in grief and prayer outside Hennepin County Medical Center, where he died.

“It’s just like we’re animals. It’s basically modern-day lynching that we’re seeing going on, except we’re not getting hung by a tree anymore. We’re getting killed on camera,” said his sister, Alize Castile.

The 32-year-old victim was Valerie Castile’s only son.

“He did everything by the law and he died by the law,” she said.

Castile’s girlfriend, Diamond Reynolds, and her young daughter were in the car during the incident.

Reynolds captured the aftermath of the bloody shooting on video from the passenger seat, live streaming as her boyfriend was dying next to her after she said a police officer fired four shots at him.

The video shows an officer’s gun sticking through the window moments after shots were fired.

Philando Castile is still wearing his seat belt, his t-shirt still soaked in blood.