CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are searching for three missing girls, who were last seen in the Albany Park neighborhood Thursday afternoon, when they may have gone to visit a friend in Chicago Lawn.

Investigators said 8-year-old Leslie Vinansaca and 5-year-old Ashley Vinansaca were last seen on the 4700 block of North Spaulding Avenue around 1 p.m. Thursday with their cousin, 14-year-old Asmin Martinez.

The three might have taken public transportation to the area of 64th and Artesian to visit a friend.

Ashley is a 4-foot tall, 40-pound Hispanic girl with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black or dark blue T-shirt with a white striped collar and sleeves, and the words “Official Number 10 Athletics” in white lettering.

Leslie is a 4-foot-7, 80-pound Hispanic girl with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt, black shorts, and white gym shoes.

Asmin is a 5-foot-3, 100-pound Hispanic girl with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing torn jeans and white gym shoes.

If you see them, you should contact the Area North Special Victims Unit at 312-744-8266.