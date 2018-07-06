CHICAGO (CBS) — The mosquito count is on the rise. CBS 2’s Vince Gerasole reports the very wet weather, months in the making, contributed to the problem.

“We’ve seen an uptick in the number of what we call nuisance mosquitos,” said Patrick Irwin of the Northwest Mosquito Abatement District.

At this time of the year, the Northwest Mosquito Abatement District usually collects and counts about 25 mosquitos in its sample traps.

“This week alone we are starting to see double the amount of mosquitos in our traps, and in some cases, triple those numbers,” explained Irwin.

The exceptionally wet May and June created the perfect conditions for mosquitoes to breed along rivers and creeks. Mosquitos like to lay their eggs by moist soil.

The Northwest Mosquito Abatement District has also been busy treating catch basins, where stagnant water can help produce mosquitos more likely to carry West Nile Virus.

If you have been near water, it is not hard to feel the mosquitos’ biting presence. To avoid getting mosquito bites, it is best to stay inside at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active, as well as using bug spray when outdoors. If bitten, try not to scratch.

Remove stagnant water from your home, keep air flowing, and move a fan on the patio to keep mosquitos at bay.