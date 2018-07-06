CHICAGO (CBS) — One adult and two teenage girls were pulled from Lake Michigan by rescue teams at Loyola Beach Friday night.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, a man allegedly jumped into the water to rescue two teenage girls.

A 14-year-old girl was taken out of the water and transported to St. Francis Hospital in stable condition.

Rescue teams found the second missing girl just before 9 p.m. Rescue teams performed CPR as soon as the 13-year-old was pulled out of the water. She was unresponsive when she was transported to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition.

Chicago Police received the call around 7:30 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of West Greenleaf. A 13-year-old girl and 14-year-old girl fell into the water at that location.

Ems plan one lakefront at greenleaf. Two people pulled from lake so far. Teenage girl still missing. Cfd conducting aggressive search. Water very rough pic.twitter.com/fc5bWvtvpF — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) July 7, 2018

Victim has been found. Cpr in progresd — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) July 7, 2018

Cpr in progress on teen girl. — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) July 7, 2018

Officials warn to stay out of the water, as the waves are very rough.

This is a developing story. CBS 2 will have more information as it becomes available.