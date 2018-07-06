  • CBS 2On Air

By Jeremy Ross
CHICAGO (CBS) — One adult and two teenage girls were pulled from Lake Michigan by rescue teams at Loyola Beach Friday night.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, a man allegedly jumped into the water to rescue two teenage girls.

A 14-year-old girl was taken out of the water and transported to St. Francis Hospital in stable condition.

Rescue teams found the second missing girl just before 9 p.m. Rescue teams performed CPR as soon as the 13-year-old was pulled out of the water. She was unresponsive when she was transported to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition.

Chicago Police received the call around 7:30 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of West Greenleaf. A 13-year-old girl and 14-year-old girl fell into the water at that location.

Officials warn to stay out of the water, as the waves are very rough.

This is a developing story. CBS 2 will have more information as it becomes available. 