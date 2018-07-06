CHICAGO (CBS)–Chicago will celebrate the very best of the city’s expansive restaurant scene for five days at the 38th annual Taste of Chicago, starting Wednesday at Grant Park.

Guests of the Taste can expect to find 73 different vendors, including 26 new restaurants. The mayor’s office says the city doubled the number of restaurants slated for this year’s Taste.

A wide array of cuisines will be available from 38 five-day vendors, 22 pop-up restaurants, and 13 food trucks. A full list is available at CBS 2 Chicago.

While the Taste will feature trendy food trucks and plenty of eclectic fare, summer just isn’t summer without rainbow sno-cones and hot dogs.

Two long time favorites, Buona Beef and Original Rainbow Cone, will return after a brief hiatus, according to the mayor’s office.

Vendors will offer both full-priced menu options and smaller “Taste of” portions.

The Taste of Chicago runs July 11-15. Admission is free, and tickets for food and drinks can be purchased in strips of 14 tickets for $10.

Live music kick off everyday at 5:30 p.m. at the Petrillo Music Shell. Headliners include Brandi Carlie (Wednesday), Juanes (Thursday), Yasiin Bey & Talib Kweli are Black Star (Friday), The Flaming Lips (Saturday) and George Parliament Funkadelic (Sunday).

Public transportation is recommended for fest-goers.

Metra is offering extra train service on its BNSF Line and Union Pacific Northwest and West Lines during the week of the event.