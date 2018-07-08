CHICAGO (CBS) — A scary scene after a horse drawn carriage tipped over and several people were injured.

It happened at the Fox River Resort in Sheridan in LaSalle County.

Witnesses said they believed the horses was spooked by a car and then sped off on Saturday afternoon causing the carriage to tip.

One man who was nearby with this daughter saw a woman trapped under the carriage and raced over to pull her out.

“She wasn’t breathing at first,” said witness Daniel Bush. “I thought it was mainly because she got the wind knocked out of her. I waited and saw her catch her breath.”

It’s unclear if the horses were injured in the accident.